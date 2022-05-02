Villarreal reveals plans for their first ever full-stadium tifo as they attempt to create a hostile atmosphere against Liverpool

The second leg of a Champions League semi-final is arguably the biggest game any stadium can host for its team and Villarreal are going to be loud.

As reported on the Villarreal CF official website (www.villarrealcf.es): ‘Villarreal have organised an impressive tifo for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals against Liverpool.

‘This is the first tifo that will occupy the whole stadium in Villarreal CF’s history, so the Yellows who go to La Cerámica will always remember that they were part of this moment. Your time is now!’.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will head to the Estadio de la Cerámica with the full knowledge that the entire 23,500 capacity (minus a few Scousers) will be attempting to make it as hostile as possible.

We know better than most that an atmosphere can make a huge difference and it’s down to the players on the pitch to attempt to silence the crowd, with our performance.

An early goal and/or domination of the ball will help ensure this happens and let’s hope none of the lads are overawed by what they see and hear from the yellow submarine.

You can view a mock-up of what Villarreal’s stadium will look like via their website:

