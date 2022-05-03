BBC pundit on why the first goal is ‘absolutely crucial’ as Liverpool travel to Villarreal for Champions League semi-final

All eyes around Europe will be fixed on Liverpool facing Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final and we will be hoping to book our place in the final.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Chris Sutton discussed how he thinks the game will pan out: “Villarreal have to come out and be more expansive than they were at Liverpool if they want to get back in it.

“The first goal is going to be absolutely crucial, but I think Liverpool are going to be in for a sterner test – they have to be. Villarreal went to Anfield too contained. Once the first goal went in and Liverpool got the second you’re thinking it’s a long way back for Villarreal.

“But throughout this competition they have knocked out Bayern Munich and Juventus, and I’m sure Jurgen Klopp won’t be underestimating them. Liverpool were so dominant [in the first leg], but Jurgen Klopp won’t let them switch off. They are too professional for that. What Liverpool can’t do is let Villarreal back into this tie and give them any encouragement.

“We’re all expecting Liverpool to go through and will be one of the biggest shocks ever in the Champions League if Villarreal can turn it around.”

Let’s hope that we don’t have to witness ‘one of the biggest shocks ever’ and that Jurgen Klopp’s side can get the job done in Spain.

It’s safe to assume that the atmosphere inside the Estadio de la Cerámica will be electric and it’s down to us to ensure we’re not affected by the noise.

We’re one month and a maximum of seven games from glory and to be in the chance of winning a seventh European Cup, we need to win this massive game.

