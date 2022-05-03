Ex-PL star says he’d love to see eight-goal Chelsea loanee at Liverpool – ‘a lot of football fans’ would want him at their club

Charlie Austin has suggested that Liverpool would be one of several sides to want Conor Gallagher at their club.

The midfielder has enjoyed a stellar campaign with Patrick Viera’s Eagles, racking up 13 goal contributions in 34 games (across all competitions).

“I think for any football team would love to have Conor Gallagher,” the former Southampton ace told talkSPORT (via the Echo). “He’s so energetic, you look at him the way he plays, I think a lot of football fans see him play and would think ‘I would like him to be at my club’.”

The 32-year-old went on to suggest that the Crystal Palace man could end up being a solid replacement for Reds skipper Jordan Henderson once the England international eventually moves on from the club.

“I said he would be, not a replacement, not saying this for Jordan Henderson,” Austin added. “But when Jordan moves on, or retires, or comes into a new football role, he would be great for Liverpool.”

The Merseyside-based outfit is set to take on Newcastle United at the weekend in their ongoing pursuit of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Fans fancying a dance with the odds can catch all the latest betting news ahead of our visit to Tyneside and beyond on betting.com.

Whilst it’s perfectly conceivable for Pep Guardiola’s astonishing Cityzens outfit to mount a perfect end of season run to fend off the challenge of their fellow rivals, it’s worth emphasising that nothing but a slip-up free run of results will do if the incumbent champions are to retain their status.

READ MORE: (Video) Juan Foyth squares up to Jurgen Klopp and Trent Alexander-Arnold at full-time of the Champions League semi-final

As far as age profile is concerned, the Englishman would be a sound fit for our recruitment team, though it’s difficult to overlook the fact that Gallagher is, first and foremost, a Chelsea player with a contract not set to expire until 2025.

One would then fairly presume that the asking price to be slapped on the midfielder would be astronomical – and, critically, well beyond our reach this summer.

The Epsom-born star is perhaps somewhat more of an attacking option than we might have in mind for this upcoming transfer window, though it’s worth bearing in mind that Klopp is more than capable of moulding goalscoring midfielders to suit his needs (Gini Wijnaldum, anyone?).

It’s not a transfer we can see being remotely possible for Liverpool anytime soon, regardless, with us being far more likely to focus on options at lower-placed sides in the English top-flight or abroad.

Either option is likely to be far more affordable (not to mention viable) for our Julian Ward-led recruitment team come the end of the campaign.

EOTK Insider: The Divock Origi conundrum Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool can’t afford to ignore