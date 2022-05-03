Gary Lineker makes two-word Jurgen Klopp claim after Liverpool deliver dramatic comeback in Spain

Gary Lineker labelled Jurgen Klopp ‘brilliant’ after masterminding Liverpool’s dramatic second-half turnaround in Spain to help secure his side’s passage through to the final of the Champions League.

The Reds had been utterly bamboozled in the first 45 minutes of action, with Unai Emery’s well-drilled outfit pressing and harrying their visitors like a prime Reds side.

Very considerate of @LFC to make it interesting for us for a while. Klopp, though, sorted it. He’s brilliant. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 3, 2022

Throwing electric winger Luis Diaz into the action on top of a few tactical tweaks paid dividends for the German’s side, however, with the Colombian finding the equaliser five minutes after Fabinho’s second-half effort.

We’re getting somewhat tired of the footballing cliche, ‘a game of two halves’, yet we’re struggling to find a term better suited to explaining (at least, succinctly) the madness that occurred at La Ceramica.

It was a vintage performance and far more reminiscent of the kind of dominance we enjoyed at Anfield in the first leg and one entirely deserving of dragging ourselves through to the final in the French capital.

