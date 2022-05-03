Guillem Balague warns Liverpool have not seen ‘the usual Villarreal’ and expects a ‘better’ performance from Unai Emery’s team

Liverpool’s dominant performance in the first-leg may have many fans expecting a repeat performance against Villareal in Spain but Guillem Balague anticipates a different game.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the Spanish football journalist said: “The Villarreal you saw in Anfield is not the usual Villarreal. Gerard Moreno, for starters the best player, will be back.

“They know what they got wrong, basically they had a list of five things to do and did all five wrong. So they will try to get at least a couple right in terms of keeping the ball for longer, building up from the back better and being better under pressure, while creating chances themselves.

“Unlikely yes, but this is football so let’s say anything can happen. There are things that have to be adjusted. There was a bunch of things they didn’t do right.

“The two forwards didn’t really pressure, didn’t add when they had the ball. They didn’t have the ball for long but the centre-backs were doing intricate passes with the midfielders and they were only on the edge of their own box still with 70 metres to go.

“I think there will be goals. Maybe Villarreal will manage not to lose but Liverpool will go through.”

The 53-year-old will have a much better idea of what the La Liga outfit can produce and so there may perhaps be reason for caution, after reading those words.

However, Jurgen Klopp will ensure the players are fully aware of every threat that can come their way and it’s up to the players to heed his warning.

We will go to the Estadio de la Cerámica in the hope of winning the game in 90 minutes and not relying on our first-leg performance.

