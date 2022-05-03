“I just want to play football” – Neco Williams on Liverpool and Fulham future as he helps gain promotion back to the Premier League

It’s been a successful loan move for Neco Williams and now he has spoken about what he wants next season to provide, ahead of leaving Fulham.

Speaking with McDonald’s Fun Football (via the Liverpool Echo), the 21-year-old said: “Right now, I just want to play football week in and week out, I want to play as much as possible and gain as much experience as possible, and so far it has definitely helped me.

“I’ve improved as a player and getting promoted is a nice one to put on the CV. It’s been a great loan, but I’ll be going back to Liverpool in the summer, feeling like a more mature player and definitely an improved player.

“I’ve won the Prem and hopefully I can go on to win the Championship now. I have gained a lot of experience in a short amount of time.

“I’ve gone from starting a Champions League game against AC Milan and beating them 2-1 to playing Barnsley. So I have gained quite a lot of valuable and varied experience at such a young age.

“I want to be a Premier League player. For me, I think it’s the best and the toughest league in the world. And you always want to be playing against the best players in the world, you always want to play in the best league in the world.

“For me, that’s the Premier League and that’s what I want to do with my career just to play as many games as possible in the Premier League.”

It seems very much that the Welshman’s dream is to play for Liverpool and in the Premier League but he realises that it may not be possible, because of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Another loan move to Craven Cottage may work best for all parties and then our No.76 can have a full season of pitting himself against the league’s best attackers.

He will be wanting to play for Wales in the World Cup next year too and so we may see our back-up right-back elsewhere next campaign.

