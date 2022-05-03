(Image) Villarreal president exchanges gifts with Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan ahead of kick-off in the Champions League semi-final

It’s been such a nice build up to both semi-final games with a shared respect and appreciation between Liverpool and Villarreal.

Ahead of kick-off the President of the Spanish club, Fernando Roig Alfonso, presented our CEO, Billy Hogan, with a gift – as a sign of the good relationship between the two clubs.

It is common custom for this to happen but it is still a great gesture by the La Liga outfit and the yellow boot will make its way back to Anfield, regardless of the result.

As soon as the referee blows the whistle to start the match, the niceties will go out of the window and it’s all about Jurgen Klopp’s side getting the job done.

Let’s hope we live up to our billing as the favourites and get a result that is good enough to book a place in yet another European Cup final.

You can view the image of the Liverpool and Villarreal directors via @VillarrealCFen on Twitter:

Gift exchange between Villarreal and @LFC directors before the game.#UCL pic.twitter.com/ELTj71xQjV — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) May 3, 2022

