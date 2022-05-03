Jamie Carragher asks Jurgen Klopp to make double half-time substitution as Liverpool trail by two goals in Spain

It’s been 45 minutes from hell for Liverpool but Jamie Carragher has a plan to change the story against Villarreal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have lost their first-leg lead and will have to produce a massive second half performance to quieten the crowd and get into the Champions League final.

Our former defender has sent a message to the boss to make a double substitution during the break, as the team is crying out for a massive change of fortune.

The 44-year-old wrote: ‘Henderson & Diaz at ht please!’.

We have looked shaken and static at times, with so many wayward passes and failed attempts to build our way into the game.

The experience of Jordan Henderson and ferocity of Luis Diaz could help change the course of the game and we certainly need a change of fortune.

Henderson & Diaz at ht please! #VILLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 3, 2022

