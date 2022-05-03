Jamie Carragher highlights the role of Luis Diaz as he proves the catalyst for Liverpool’s second-half European comeback

After calling out for him to be brought on at half-time, Jamie Carragher’s prayers were answered as Luis Diaz changed the game in Spain.

Although Jordan Henderson wasn’t part of the changes by Jurgen Klopp, it was an amazing call from our former defender and proved very prophetic.

The Colombian came onto the pitch and within minutes the game felt different, he was a huge part of the change of fortune and performance.

READ MORE: (Video) Sadio Mane is every Liverpool fan as he grabs the camera to celebrate booking our place in Paris

It wasn’t just our No.23 and there’s certainly no slight on Diogo Jota’s first-half performance but the whole squad was phenomenal and did what was needed.

We looked like a beaten side at the break but the changes proved vital, leading to the Bootle-born pundit to write on his Twitter account: ‘@LuisFDiaz19 that’s the tweet. #VILLIV’.

Few will disagree with statement and his role in our comeback was huge.

You can view Carragher’s comments on Diaz via @Carra23 on Twitter:

#Ep48 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Morning Coffee edition): The future of the Liverpool defence, Reds-linked star comments on interest from abroad… & more!