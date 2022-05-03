‘Liverpool may be ready’ – Romano weighs in on interest in 22-year-old star whose agent Reds have opened talks with

Liverpool continue to monitor Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of the summer window, with the Reds having already opened a line of communication with the midfielder’s agent.

This comes courtesy of Fabrizio Romano, speaking to Anfield Watch (via Caught Offside), with the respected journalist confirming that the €45 million (£37.7m) asking price previously touted will no longer be enough to prise the Frenchman away from Ligue 1.

“But the 22-year-old is planning for a different experience this summer and that is undoubtedly why Liverpool may be ready to make their move,” the reporter said on the matter. “However, Real Madrid has been following Tchouameni for some time, and the Reds will face competition from other top clubs interested in the French international.”

The holding midfielder has been a regular for Monaco this term, featuring in 47 games (across all competitions).

At 22 years of age, a move for the highly-rated French top-flight star would fit the age profile our recruitment team tends to favour.

That being said, a string of top performances this season for Philippe Clement’s men on top of interest from European royalty like Real Madrid is sure to bump up the asking price potentially well beyond what we’d be prepared to fork out for Tchouameni.

It will be a significant test for Julian Ward after his January window heroics, in which we acquired Luis Diaz for a cut-price fee, with top negotiator, Michael Edwards, set to depart in the summer.

