Liverpool predicted XI v Villarreal: Popular midfield trio to start Champions League clash as five changes made

Liverpool are achingly close to securing a third final appearance this season ahead of a visit to Villarreal in the second leg of their semi-final Champions League game.

The Merseysiders won the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign and could yet clinch two further pieces of silverware if they manage to surmount the challenge posed by Chelsea at Wembley and get past Unai Emery’s men at La Ceramica.

A two-goal lead will provide a reasonable buffer in Spain, though Jurgen Klopp’s men will be under no illusions with regard to the scale of the obstacle ahead of them.

We’ll be backing Ibrahima Konate to return to the backline alongside Virgil van Dijk, protecting Alisson Becker in goal.

Jordan Henderson and James Milner will likely be swapped out for Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho to form a favoured midfield three (for many a Liverpool fan) with Naby Keita.

Up top, we can see Mo Salah returning to the starting lineup with Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane completing the attacking trio.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Trent, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Diaz, Mane, Salah

