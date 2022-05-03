Liverpool set to battle with Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich this summer for the signature of Bundesliga midfielder

We may be on the dawn of a potentially historic month of football but that doesn’t stop Liverpool being linked with potential transfer targets.

As reported by Kicker (via BBC Sport): ‘RB Leipzig and Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer, 24, is a target for Liverpool, Tottenham and Bayern Munich’.

The Austrian midfielder operates largely in the centre of the pitch, with capabilities to play on both the right and in a more defensive No.6 position.

The 24-year-old has 4 goals and 4 assists in 24 Bundesliga games this season, as well as also scoring two goals in Europe for RB Leipzig in this campaign.

If Jurgen Klopp is seriously interested in the midfielder, then the competition from Tottenham and Bayern Munich shouldn’t be too much to turn the head of our target.

It’s believed a transfer fee could be between £20 – £30 million, ahead of his contract expiring in the summer of 2023.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens on this one…

