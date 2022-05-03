Liverpool team news confirmed: Five changes, Jota starts & impressive midfield three named v Villarreal

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool face a more familiar sight in Villarreal than first expected, with heavy rainfall afflicting the region ahead of the Champions League tie.

The Reds arrive in Spain with a two-goal advantage, though far from being a scoreline that hands the visitors a clear passage through to the competition final.

The Merseysiders have progressed significantly since Unai Emery’s Sevilla outfit took home silverware in the Europa League final, though the former will no doubt be wary of a side with nothing to lose in their home territory.

Ahead of Alisson Becker behind the backline, Virgil van Dijk has been partnered up with Ibrahima Konate, the Frenchman being selected over Joel Matip once more for European action.

In the middle of the park, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are joined by

Up top, Mo Salah starts in the frontline after beginning life on the bench at St. James’ Park at the weekend, with Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz completing the trio of attackers.

