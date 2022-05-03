Mo Salah reveals who he’d prefer to play out of Real Madrid or Man City in the UCL final

Mo Salah admitted after Liverpool’s latest Champions League win that he’d prefer for his side to come up against Real Madrid in the final of the competition.

In comments relayed by BBC Sport’s Emma Sanders, the Egyptian expressed a preference that was likely based on his prior misfortune facing the Spanish champions in the final of the competition.

Mo Salah to BT Sport: “I want to play Real Madrid. I have to be honest. If you’re asking me personally, I want to play Madrid.” — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) May 3, 2022

The former Roma hitman was cruelly forced off the pitch following a tangle with then Los Blancos defender Sergio Ramos, with the Merseysiders going on to lose the tie 3-1 courtesy of some calamitous goalkeeping from Loris Karius.

READ MORE: Robertson gushes over ‘special’ Liverpool teammate who looked close to tears after Villarreal win

Though we’ve since become Champions League winners following the disaster in Kyiv, there’s a sense of unfinished business still with the La Liga giants.

As the addition of Luis Diaz has proven, we’re certainly far better equipped to meet the challenge posed by Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit, should they surpass the Cityzens in the Spanish capital.

In a season where the stakes are so high, with a famous quadruple still on the line for us, it’s a game that promises a great deal to the neutral as well as the Liverpool fan come the end of May.

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool target likes Reds, what Klopp’s contract means for transfers… and more!