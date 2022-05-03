Moreno expected to return for Villarreal but new injury concern could rule out 16-goal attacker from Liverpool tie

Villarreal are expected to welcome the considerable talents of Gerard Moreno back to the first-team squad for the side’s hosting of Liverpool in Spain today.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from James Pearce of The Athletic, with the reporter noting that reported former Reds target, Arnaut Danjuma, could miss out on proceedings.

Mixed news for Villarreal. 13-goal Gerard Moreno set to return to action v #LFC tomorrow night – but Arnaut Danjuma is a fitness doubt.https://t.co/pYw7wTtD97 — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 2, 2022

According to the publication in question, the issue is a foot concern, which may yet allow the Dutch international to feature on the bench at least.

With 20 goal contributions in 34 appearances (across all competitions) for the Yellow Submarine, the 25-year-old would be a significant loss for Unai Emery’s men ahead of a crunch fixture at La Ceramica.

That being said, the return of 13-goal Moreno will undoubtedly be a welcome one for the Europa League-holders for a tie that will demand a great deal out the hosts in their bid to reach a first Champions League final.

On our end, of course, there’s quite a fair bit riding on our upcoming meeting with Villarreal as we approach the end of the campaign and look to cut a path to our third final this term in our pursuit of a historic, trophy-laden season.

