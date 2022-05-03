(Photo) Gary Neville’s first-half gloating backfires as he posts devastated snap after Liverpool go 3-2 up at Villarreal

Gary Neville cut a forlorn figure in his latest online post, with the ex-Red Devil sharing a picture of himself with a glass of wine as Liverpool mounted a terrific comeback in Villarreal.

The Merseysiders went into the half-time break 2-0 down (2-2 on aggregate), though emerged with a completely different mentality, with the addition of Luis Diaz on the pitch helping turn the tide in the visitors’ favour.

Perhaps it will have the MNF host thinking twice about doubting Jurgen Klopp’s mentality monsters in future as we continue our relentless pursuit of a historic quadruple.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Gary Neville’s Twitter account: