Robertson gushes over ‘special’ Liverpool teammate who looked close to tears after Villarreal win

Andy Robertson was blown away by the performance of Luis Diaz during Liverpool’s 3-2 win over Villarreal in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final.

In his post-match comments, as relayed by Echo reporter, Paul Gorst, the Scot labelled the Colombian ‘a special player’ after the 25-year-old scored a goal and helped turn proceedings around for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with the latter looking somewhat emotional in the wake of the full-time whistle.

Robertson on Diaz: "He's been special. We've helped him as much as we can. We've tried to get him up to speed. A special player, he fits us perfectly with his will to win. It was tough to take Jota off, he's been excellent this season, but Diaz it was a really good half." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) May 3, 2022

True to his word, Unai Emery ensured that his outfit made the visitors suffer for the opening 45 minutes of action, though had little in the way of answers to his counterpart’s half-time pep talk and tactical tweaks.

To say that Diaz has been a phenomenal winter signing would still be underselling his contributions this season.

In a campaign that looked on the verge of being potentially spectacular, the No.23 has come in and added that extra injection of adrenaline we didn’t quite realise we needed to supercharge our push for quadruple glory.

The mad reality in all of this is that we could still come away with only one trophy for all our efforts this term.

If not though, and Liverpool do add another piece of silverware to the mix (or more), they’ll owe it in part to our latest addition to the squad.

