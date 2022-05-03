Trent Alexander-Arnold on the ‘headache’ Mo Salah is providing him and Andy Robertson because of improved assists

The assist battle has always been between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson but this season Mo Salah has been in the mix too.

Speaking with the club’s website, our 23-year-old right-back first discussed the captain of Scotland: “He’s found his form as well at a really good time of the season. He’s been getting them on the board. I think it’s good we’re both able to push each other.

“But, yeah, there’s always that motivation to stay a couple ahead of him. Mo is sneaking in there now as well. That’s a bit of a headache for us!

“If you can get many players on these kind of numbers throughout the team, it’s exciting.

“I think us three have contributed the most in terms of assists and providing for the other lads. So, hopefully there will be a few more between now and the end of May.”

It’s great that three men have such a healthy competition and it must drive them all on to do better in training and during matches.

For the Egyptian King to infiltrate their competition, it just shows how great a season he is having too – with his goal contributions going through the roof.

Long may it continue and let’s hope they all record plenty more for their individual tallies, in the final month of this campaign.

