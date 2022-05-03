(Video) Carvalho & Mitrovic’s laughing reactions when asked about former’s Liverpool move

Fabio Carvalho remained somewhat coy over his future in club football after being asked about a prospective move to Liverpool.

The Portuguese international and teammate Aleksandar Mitrović shared a laugh before the former brought the conversation back to Fulham’s Championship title win.

The Cottagers secured the trophy following a seven-goal romp of Luton Town, with the teenager registering his 11th goal and eighth assist of the campaign (across all competitions).

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @ahmedlfc:

Fabio Carvalho when he was asked about joining Liverpool pic.twitter.com/OBrSw8KDti — Ahmed (@ahmedIfc) May 2, 2022