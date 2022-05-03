(Video) Fabinho gets a goal in Spain as Liverpool regain their aggregate lead against Villarreal

It was a disastrous first-half for Liverpool but Fabinho helped restore the aggregate lead, that had been thrown away in the first 45.

Jurgen Klopp needed a big team talk during the break and his team looked like a totally different one, finally controlling the ball and retaining possession for extended periods of time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold started the half like a man well beyond his 23 years but it was Mo Salah who found a way toward goal with a poked pass down the right channel.

Somewhat surprised to be free and in the box, our Brazilian midfielder put his head down and hit the ball toward goal and it found a way past the Villarreal ‘keeper.

It was a massive goal and helped ease the first-half nerves.

