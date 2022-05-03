(Video) Footage of La Ceramica leaking from heavy rainfall ahead of Liverpool Champions League tie shared online

It would appear that the Estadio de la Ceramica is not well-equipped for heavy rainfall, with footage taken by PA Media reporter, Carl Markham, revealing leaks from within the ground.

The region has sadly been hit with a torrential downpour, which has led to some speculation around the possibility of the Champions League tie between Liverpool and Villarreal being called off – an unlikelihood at this stage, we would add.

We’ll be keeping fans posted as and when further updates stream through ahead of the semi-final second leg clash.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Carl Markham’s Twitter account:

I’m not saying we’ve had a lot of rain but the Estadio de la Cerámica has sprung a leak pic.twitter.com/4pGGjjANHw — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) May 3, 2022