(Video) ‘It didn’t bounce’ – Referees remain happy with the condition of Villarreal’s pitch despite reports of waterlogged issues

The rain is Spain has seemingly fallen mainly on Villarreal’s Estadio de la Cerámica and there are some issues ahead of kick-off.

Sports presenter Adriano Del Monte has shared the following update on his Twitter account: ‘Heavy rain here in Villarreal again. Just spoke with referees, they are happy with the pitch – however I did see an official try bounce a ball earlier. It didn’t bounce’.

The final three words are certainly the most worrying of the update from pitch side but it does looks as though the downpour has calmed down a lot, as we edge closer to kick-off.

READ MORE: Guillem Balague warns Liverpool have not seen ‘the usual Villarreal’ and expects a ‘better’ performance from Unai Emery’s team

Jurgen Klopp will want his side to dominate the ball and attempt to stifle the crowd by retaining possession, let’s hope the ball doesn’t hold up on the pitch too much.

It does look that the video was taken a while before the commencement of the game and as the players begun their warm-ups, the conditions look much better.

Fingers crossed we get a good result and can all start planning our route to Paris at the end of the month.

You can watch the video of the weather inside Villarreal’s Estadio de la Cerámica via @adriandelmonte on Twitter:

Heavy rain here in Villarreal again. Just spoke with referees, they are happy with the pitch – however I did see an official try bounce a ball earlier. It didn’t bounce.#UCL #VillarealLiverpool pic.twitter.com/n07S9LXPMp — Adriano Del Monte (@adriandelmonte) May 3, 2022

#Ep48 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Morning Coffee edition): The future of the Liverpool defence, Reds-linked star comments on interest from abroad… & more!