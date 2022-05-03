(Video) Jamie Carragher explains why Manchester United should use Jurgen Klopp as a guide for timeline on challenging again

Manchester United have selected their latest manager and Jamie Carragher believes they should use Jurgen Klopp as a timeline for when success may return.

Our boss took over a side that finished in 8th place during his first season and then achieved Champions League football in his first full campaign at Anfield.

Speaking on Sky Sports, our former defender said: “That’s a couple of years for Jurgen Klopp and then, for me, Liverpool are back on track in the third season.

“Liverpool, United and all the great clubs, they should be judged against the Premier League and the Champions League, not necessarily winning it but they’ve got to be in there”.

Whether this somewhat discredits the work of the German, expecting Erik ten Hag to come in and replicate his success, is debatable.

Because the 54-year-old has done it, it does of course mean that another manager can do the same but our man is very special.

Regardless of if you agree with the point though, it’s nice to see that the team from down the M62 may have to look at ourselves for help and inspiration.

You can watch the video of Carragher’s comments on Klopp and Manchester United via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

"Liverpool were back at the party in year three, all this talk of five and longer is a nonsense" 😤@Carra23 discusses Erik ten Hag's arrival at Man Utd and how long he needs to start delivering 😬 pic.twitter.com/pLLCPr3IRW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 3, 2022

