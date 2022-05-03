(Video) Klopp congratulates on-loan Liverpool star after Reds defeat Villarreal

Jurgen Klopp shared a message of congratulations to on-loan Liverpool defender, Nat Phillips, after the Englishman helped secure promotion with Bournemouth to the English top-flight.

The centre-half opted for a brief switch to the Championship following the arrival of Ibrahima Konate at the club, with competition for places impeccably strong.

The 25-year-old, nicknamed the ‘Bolton Baresi’ by Reds fans, played a pivotal role in our push for Champions League football last term, with him filling in superbly for an injured Virgil van Dijk.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"Congratulations to Nat Phillips by the way." Jurgen had a message for Nat Phillips after Liverpool's latest Champions League win 🤝#LFC pic.twitter.com/sRIdlniIv2 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 3, 2022