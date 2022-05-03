(Video) Luis Diaz restores Liverpool’s two-goal lead as electric substitution pays off for Klopp

Posted by
(Video) Luis Diaz restores Liverpool’s two-goal lead as electric substitution pays off for Klopp

Luis Diaz more than justified Jurgen Klopp’s decision to bring the pacey Colombian onto the pitch in the second-half of action with the Reds’ 2-0 down at La Ceramica after the half-time break.

The former FC Porto star was a threat as ever from the left-flank, helping his side take back control of proceedings in Spain and contributing with a goal of his own to restore the visitors’ two-goal aggregate lead.

It’s a superb comeback from the Merseysiders and exactly what was required after a disastrous outing in the first 45 minutes of action.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ESPN:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top