(Video) Luis Diaz's emotional full-time reaction as Liverpool seal Champions League final place

(Video) Luis Diaz’s emotional full-time reaction as Liverpool seal Champions League final place

Luis Diaz looked utterly blown away by the realisation that his side had confirmed their spot in the Champions League final in Paris with a 5-2 aggregate win over Villarreal.

The Colombian international played an integral part in the Reds’ second-half comeback in Spain, producing the equaliser as his substitution helped Jurgen Klopp’s men take control of the tie.

The 25-year-old has proved to be nothing short of a wondrous January transfer window signing, ticking all the boxes as a modern Liverpool player.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

