(Video) ‘Mugs’ – Simon Jordan’s ruthless assessment of Barcelona during glowing review of Liverpool

talkSport host, Simon Jordan, spoke in glowing terms about Liverpool when evaluating the Reds’ club model and development since FSG’s acquisition of the side.

The former Crystal Palace owner pointed to the Merseysiders’ sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona – a move that inspired the 53-year-old to label the latter ‘mugs’ – which helped fund the purchases of Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

Barring the odd hiccup, our transfer policy has been nothing short of tremendous during Michael Edwards’ reign at the helm of the recruitment team, with the Englishman playing a big role in our recent successes under Jurgen Klopp.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of talkSPORT:

🔴 “Liverpool are everything you want a football club to be.” 👏 “They’re what a club should represent, and their style of play’s exhilarating.” 🔥 “They’ve done it without writing huge cheques, they buy properly!” Simon Jordan hails #LFC for how it’s run on and off the pitch! pic.twitter.com/LQ7K5AH2FI — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 3, 2022