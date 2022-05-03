(Video) Sadio Mane is every Liverpool fan as he grabs the camera to celebrate booking our place in Paris

After scoring our third goal of the night, Sadio Mane was clearly happy to help Liverpool book their place in the Champions League final.

It was the second half of dreams, after a first half of nightmares and we somehow managed to win the game – never-mind the tie as well!

As the referee blew the full-time whistle pandemonium began on the pitch, in the stands and around the world for Jurgen Klopp’s amazing team.

Whilst the Reds on the pitch were celebrating the cameras panned to our No.10 who grabbed the camera to show everyone how happy he was.

The 30-year-old had both hands round the lens and promptly began to shout “PARIS!” repeatedly, to all the fans at home.

We’re one game from glory in the Champions League and whatever happens elsewhere this campaign, we’d have all taken that back in August.

