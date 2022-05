Drone footage shared online has revealed the latest batch of progress on the ongoing Annie Road End project.

The clip in question shows considerable progress made with the new structure behind the stand in question, with the lift shafts penning several buildings that are beginning to take shape and a great deal more in the way of framework.

The updated stand is set to upgrade Anfield to 60,000 seats for the 2023/24 campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sir Drone’s YouTube channel: