(Video) The rain in Spain will make the Liverpool players feel like they’re playing at home (again)

Champions League semi-finals abroad in May should seemingly always have the sun cracking the flags but not in Spain.

Ahead of kick-off for an all important second leg between Liverpool and Unai Emery’s side, the lucky supporters enjoying their trip to Villarreal have been rather unlucky with the weather.

Countless fans and reporters have been sharing videos of the torrential downpour that has hit the east of the country and some have even feared the match could be called off.

It looks more like a slight worry, rather than anything game altering but it’s certainly worth keeping an eye on as we fast approach kick-off.

If anything though, our players and fans have been more than well drilled in how to play in poor weather conditions and it may even give us an edge in the match.

Whether it’s still there when the game starts, we’ll have to wait and see, for now – we’re sorry for all the ruined sun tans and watered down pints that must have been experienced by the travelling Kop so far.

