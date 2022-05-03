(Video) Watch adorable interaction between Diaz & Tsimikas after Newcastle win

Kostas Tsimikas seemed especially delighted with his teammate’s performance after Liverpool’s latest league victory, surprising Luis Diaz with a bear grip from behind.

The Reds secured an impressive 1-0 victory against in-form outfit, Newcastle United, at St. James’ Park, courtesy of a solitary effort from Naby Keita.

The result saw the visitors keep the pace with league leaders Manchester City with only four English top-flight games left to decide the next Premier League champions.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/BriarcliffInmate: