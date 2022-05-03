Villarreal top-scorer out of Liverpool Champions League tie

Villarreal will be without top-scorer Arnaut Danjuma in their efforts against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The Yellow Submarine is set to host the Reds at La Ceramica needing to muster a top performance in Europe to overcome the two-goal deficit incurred at Anfield.

Here are the 1️⃣1️⃣ Yellows who will try and get the comeback against @LFC.#UCL pic.twitter.com/T868AndaSB — Villarreal CF English (@VillarrealCFen) May 3, 2022

The former Bournemouth forward will be a big miss for Unai Emery’s men having accrued 20 goal contributions in 34 games (across all competitions) this term.

The return of Gerard Moreno will provide some relief to the home support, of course, given that the 30-year-old has come up with the goods before in crucial moments – notably finding the pivotal away goal at the Allianz Arena to help vanquish Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

On our end, Bobby Firmino sadly once again misses out again from the squad despite a return to running, though the in-form nature of our remaining options makes for good reading when considering our starting front-three and options from the bench.

A quick start from us would go a long way to piling the pressure on our hosts before La Ceramica’s atmosphere can be used against us.

