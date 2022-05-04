Diaz explains why ‘every game is a revenge’ after match-winning performance v Villarreal

It would be unfair to say that Luis Diaz solely changed the nature of the game in Liverpool’s meeting with Villarreal, yet credit is more than due for the Colombian’s superb outing in Spain to help turn the tide in the visitors’ favour.

Speaking after the tie, the former FC Porto man credited his roots for his self-confidence and never say die approach to games.

“Each game is a revenge for always going out to look for more, I know what it costs and I have to take advantage of every moment, every minute I have,” the 25-year-old told UEFA’s YouTube channel (via the Morning Star). “The rest is very important for what is to come.”

The wide man registered the Reds’ equalising effort after Fabinho struck the back of the net five minutes earlier in the fixture.

It was illustrated on several occasions before since Diaz first made the switch to the English top-flight but the forward has been a vital shot of adrenaline to our hopes of making history with this impeccable squad.

To think that the Colombian international only arrived in the middle of the season continues to boggle the mind given how smoothly he’s fitted in at Anfield and acclimatised to the expectations of the club.

Still, there’s plenty more to come, as Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be inclined to point out in light of the fact that the winger has yet to take on all of the German’s tactical demands.

