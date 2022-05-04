Ex-Man Utd star warns Liverpool’s season could ‘fall apart’ as quadruple hunt continues

Luke Chadwick has warned Liverpool that they are ‘one or two defeats’ away from their season collapsing.

The comments came after the Merseysiders secured their place in the final of the Champions League following a 5-2 aggregate win over Unai Emery’s Villarreal.

“Now it just comes down to a few important games, even one or two defeats and it can all fall apart,” the former Red Devil told Caught Offside.

“If they just finished the season with the League Cup I think they’d be hugely disappointed, though I can’t see that happening because of the quality that they’ve got.

“Still, I think with the way Klopp manages, the environment he’s created there, it wouldn’t have a huge effect on them in the long run.

“If anything, it would probably make them more hungry next season.

“It would obviously be a disappointment, because they’ve got so close to all four, but there’s still something very promising being built there and that will continue as time goes on.”

The Reds have already secured one piece of silverware this term in the form of the League Cup, though will be hoping to make the most of their next appearance at Wembley in the FA Cup final.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘He didn’t text me back’ – Virgil van Dijk calls out Thierry Henry after Villarreal comeback

Whilst pressure will no doubt be mounting on us to claim a slice of history with a potential quadruple haul of silverware, Chadwick’s comments are understandable.

That being said, if our recent performance in the Champions League semi-final second leg clash with the Yellow Submarine is anything to go by, Klopp’s mentality monsters look to be in no danger of suddenly wilting before the season’s out.

It’s more than likely that Manchester City will win all their remaining league games to hold on to the title, though we’ll no doubt push our rivals all the way.

#Ep48 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Morning Coffee edition): The future of the Liverpool defence, Reds-linked star comments on interest from abroad… & more!