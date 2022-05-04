Fulham add out-of-favour Liverpool star on 20 appearances this season to transfer shortlist – report

Fulham have reportedly added Liverpool’s out-of-favour star, Joe Gomez, to their transfer shortlist ahead of the summer window.

This update comes courtesy of a tweet from Ekrem Konur, in a report relayed by Caught Offside, with the journalist claiming that the Cottagers are set to hold talks with Jurgen Klopp’s men over future of the Englishman who has registered 20 appearances in all competitions this term.

The 24-year-old’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2024, with speculation mounting as to whether the centre-half could part with the Merseysiders in the near future.

Despite the fact that Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip both appear to be ahead of the former Charlton Athletic prospect in the pecking order, it seems somewhat improbable that we’ll be prepared to see such a talent depart.

At his current age, Gomez certainly still has a great deal to offer in future – a fact that will be highlighted when considering the age of current first-choice centre-half partnership Virgil van Dijk (30) and Joel Matip (30).

At 24 and 22 years of age respectively, the England international and our summer signing are undoubtedly the future of the club’s backline.

It just depends on to what extent the defender desires regular minutes at the current point in time.

