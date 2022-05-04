(Image) Jurgen Klopp poses with Ulla Klopp banner outside Villarreal’s stadium as Liverpool reach Champions League final

After Jurgen Klopp credited his wife Ulla for convincing him to sign a contract extension at Liverpool, she has become a firm favourite of our fans.

With the two games since his contract renewal being played away from home, our supporters haven’t had the opportunity to thank the boss and his wife properly yet.

Nevertheless, a group of travelling Reds brought a banner over to Spain that sent a message of thanks to the other half of our German manager.

The flag reads: ‘Ulla Klopp Scouse Queen’ and we have to say that it is brilliant, something that all of our fans will love and agree with.

Following the match, the group of supporters who had the flag made waited outside the Estadio de la Cerámica to get the 54-year-old’s attention.

Judging by the image that was swiftly shared on social media, he saw it and he loved it too!

You can view the image of Klopp with the Ulla banner via @KAndersson86LFC on Twitter:

