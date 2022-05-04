Liverpool could repeat Manchester United transfer trick by beating rivals to highly-rated 22-year-old midfielder – report

Liverpool could be set to make life difficult for Manchester United in the transfer market once again should the Reds go full throttle for Christoph Baumgartner in the summer window.

This comes from SportBILD (via Sport Witness), with the Red Devils no doubt keen to avoid a repeat of the situation in which Fabinho opted to join Jurgen Klopp’s men over a move to Old Trafford.

The Merseyside-based outfit were said to be tracking the Austrian last year though didn’t bite, opting to sign only Ibrahima Konate for the senior side.

With the average age of our midfield increasingly weighted in an unfavourable direction (courtesy of the availability of the likes of James Milner and other 30-plus members of the squad), one further incoming in the middle of the park is expected.

At 19-years-old, Fabio Carvalho is expected to have a bright future in the game, though we’d imagine the recruitment team and Klopp will be keen to see an additional option come in with more top-flight experience.

At 22, Baumgartner would represent exactly that, though any potential willingness on our part to enter into negotiations with Hoffenheim for his signature will depend greatly on the asking price named.

Given that the Bundesliga star’s contract isn’t set to run out until 2025, Sebastian Hoeneß’s side would be within their rights to charge an excessive amount.

