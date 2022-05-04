Liverpool find out asking price for linked 24-year-old attacker who plays in Salah’s position – Football Transfers

Watford have reportedly set an asking price of £40m for the services of formerly Liverpool-linked attacker, Ismaila Sarr, ahead of the summer window.

This update comes courtesy of Jacque Talbot for Football Transfers, commenting on the 24-year-old allegedly being offered out to in-form Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

The Merseysiders are understood to be keeping an eye out for a further option to bolster the forward line once the season draws to a close.

Even with two years set to be remaining on the Senegalese international’s contract come the summer, £40m for a potentially relegated outfit’s player seems somewhat steep.

It should be noted that it’s far from prohibitive, of course, with us having recently acquired Luis Diaz for £2.5m less than the aforementioned figure.

Favouring the right-wing, Sarr would also provide some much-needed competition in Mo Salah’s position, which would effectively ensure that we have all the depth we require across the board up top.

