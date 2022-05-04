Tchouameni opens up on transfer ‘desires’ with contract statement amidst Liverpool interest: ‘Lots of things can happen’

Aurelien Tchouameni appeared to leave the door for a potential transfer exit away from Monaco open amidst reports of Liverpool’s growing interest in the Frenchman.

The midfielder, 22, has attracted attention from some of Europe’s elite heavyweights with another promising campaign for Philippe Clement’s men this term.

“I am contracted here until 2024 with the option until 2025. We’ll see what the future has in store for me,” the former Bordeaux man told reporters (as relayed by the Mirror).

“The transfer window is always a period where lots of things can happen.

“There is my personal case, but there are cases for lots of other players who are out of contract or who perhaps have desires elsewhere.”

According to Fabrizio Romano, however, it will cost a potential suitor in excess of the £37.7m asking price previously touted to prise the player away from Ligue 1.

A figure around £40-50m would be feasible from our end if a Julian Ward-led recruitment team can manage to keep the price-tag from soaring well beyond our means.

There’s no question that Tchouameni would fit the age profile of our general transfer targets, if the midfielder can compete for places beyond Fabinho’s holding midfielder role.

That being said, with a contract not set to expire until 2024, Monaco would have absolutely every right to hold out for an astronomical asking price whilst they can still get one.

