Tony Bellew gets into online spat with Simon Jordan over Liverpool ‘buy properly’ comments

Tony Bellew appeared to take exception to comments Simon Jordan had made on talkSPORT on Liverpool’s recent spending.

The Everton supporter questioned whether the Reds had been as financially smart as the former Crystal Palace owner had made Jurgen Klopp’s men out to be in a tweet online.

No just broke the record for a defender and then broke the record for a goalkeeper but haven’t spent a penny mate… 🙄 oh let’s hear that net spend talk again… 🙄 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) May 3, 2022

It’s fair to say that things escalated slightly, with the 53-year-old in turn questioning the ex-boxer’s numeracy skills in relation to the deals that saw Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk move to Merseyside.

Whilst we can appreciate the reality that we have parted with some sizeable sums to bring in key men, it can’t be ignored that such transfers have largely been funded by the club itself.

Under FSG’s sustainable model, we’ve managed to build a team largely off the back of player sales, with Michael Edwards performing miracles as sporting director.

Having studied under the Englishman, we can only hope that Julian Ward continues to live up to his early promise and helps keep the good times rolling during Klopp’s Anfield reign.

You can catch the full Twitter thread below:

Now Mr Bellew Let me walk you through the economics … They sold Coutinho for £145m and you guessed it they spent £145 mil on VVD and Allyson Would you like one of these 🧮 Now calm down — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) May 3, 2022

Dearest Bomber, I was reeling from the audacity of your original tweet,I lost my concentration on spelling in trying to find a abacus emoji. So 16hrs thinking you way through the inaccuracy of your observations you focussed on spelling🤡🤷‍♂️🪞🤌 Now please calm down — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) May 4, 2022

You could have just stopped at the “no idea” bit that would have covered it all. Enjoy the culture of your visit to London,btw correcting you is not picking on you 👍 I am looking forward to seeing my real second team #efc next season in London at places like #qpr #millwall 😂 — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) May 4, 2022