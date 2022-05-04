Tony Bellew gets into online spat with Simon Jordan over Liverpool ‘buy properly’ comments

Tony Bellew appeared to take exception to comments Simon Jordan had made on talkSPORT on Liverpool’s recent spending.

The Everton supporter questioned whether the Reds had been as financially smart as the former Crystal Palace owner had made Jurgen Klopp’s men out to be in a tweet online.

It’s fair to say that things escalated slightly, with the 53-year-old in turn questioning the ex-boxer’s numeracy skills in relation to the deals that saw Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk move to Merseyside.

Whilst we can appreciate the reality that we have parted with some sizeable sums to bring in key men, it can’t be ignored that such transfers have largely been funded by the club itself.

Under FSG’s sustainable model, we’ve managed to build a team largely off the back of player sales, with Michael Edwards performing miracles as sporting director.

Having studied under the Englishman, we can only hope that Julian Ward continues to live up to his early promise and helps keep the good times rolling during Klopp’s Anfield reign.

You can catch the full Twitter thread below:

