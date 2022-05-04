(Video) BT pundits eulogize over Luis Diaz’s ‘mesmeric’ and ‘incredible’ performance vs. Villarreal and say he must start the final

Liverpool seemed down and out in the first-half against Villarreal but then Luis Diaz came onto the pitch and everything changed.

Jurgen Klopp could see that his side needed the dynamism of the Colombian and he changed the course of events inside the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Following the game, the BT Sport pundits couldn’t help but praise the role of our No.23 and they were all waxing lyrical over his performance in Spain.

Rio Ferdinand: “This guy came on and was mesmeric… he’s one of, it not the signing of the season for me”.

Michael Owen: “I’ve never seen a guy hit the ground running like him… to pick up the way Liverpool play straight away, like he has, is just incredible”.

Peter Crouch: “In the final, he starts… he’s invigorated the whole dressing room”.

Our manager is blessed to have five brilliant forwards but it’s getting harder and harder to drop any of them, such is their level of performance each week.

It’s easy to forget how bad Diogo Jota must feel after only experiencing the first-half but his withdrawal wasn’t a personal attack on his display.

It’s a great selection issue to have though and we have so many talented players.

You can view the video of the BT pundits on Diaz via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"This guy came on and was mesmeric." 💫 "I've never seen a guy hit the ground running like him." 💯@rioferdy5, @themichaelowen and @petercrouch are purring over Luis Díaz 🤤#UCL pic.twitter.com/lzyFmGk1zp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

