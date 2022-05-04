(Video) Embarrassing moment City’s Laporte slaps Modric then goes down clutching his own face

Football fans have witnessed some horrendous dives over the years, with Aymeric Laporte’s latest effort an outstanding addition.

The Manchester City defender was spotted making contact with Luka Modric’s face as Pep Guardiola’s men surrounded the on-pitch official, with the former throwing himself to the turf clutching his own face.

It’s difficult to understand why the Spanish international would be shielding himself in such a manner in light of the contact he made, though we’re sure some kind of excuse will have been concocted.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @lordyankees, @MaiPaharee & beINSport:

Things got heated between Modric and Laporte 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/TnjpyVVX8b — Yanks (@lordyankees) May 4, 2022