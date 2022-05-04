(Video) ‘He didn’t text me back’ – Virgil van Dijk calls out Thierry Henry after Villarreal comeback

Virgil van Dijk jokingly called out France legend Thierry Henry after learning that the former striker was on CBS Sports’ panel in the wake of Liverpool’s Villarreal victory.

The talismanic Dutch defender shared that the ex-Arsenal man hadn’t returned his text and urged the reporter to help him get in touch with the 44-year-old.

We’d be more than curious to know the contents of the text exchange between the pair, particularly with the Reds closing in on a potentially historic quadruple haul of silverware.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports: