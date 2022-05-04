(Video) “I wasn’t even close to playing” – Virgil van Dijk reflects on his journey from injury to the Champions League final

Virgil van Dijk was a massive miss for Liverpool last season and he had time to reflect on how far he’s come in one year.

Speaking on BT Sport, the 30-year-old said: “For me personally as well, last year around this time I wasn’t even close to playing and now I’m in two finals still and a Carabao Cup behind my name”.

It’s amazing to think that we were scrapping for a top-four finish last campaign and now we’re six games from potentially winning the quadruple in the following year.

Very few of our supporters needed reminding of our No.4’s importance to the team but he has been a huge factor in why this season has been so successful.

Jurgen Klopp has turned his whole squad into mentality monsters and they have fought so hard and for so long, now the finish line is in sight.

Let’s see what happens but we know for certain that the season will end with a Champions League final in Paris.

You can watch van Dijk’s comments on his return from injury (at 5:34) via BT Sport on YouTube:

