(Video) “I’ve never said this before” – Mo Salah reveals his ‘individual and collective’ goals for Liverpool this season

Mo Salah is one of the most driven footballers in the world and he gave an insight into what he expects from himself, following our Champions League semi-final victory.

Speaking on BT Sport, the 29-year-old was asked if he sets himself targets before a season begins: “Always, always. Before the season starts, I know what I want from the season individually and collectively for sure.

“Collectively is the most important thing and the first target is for the team as well”.

READ MORE: (Video) Naby Keita’s sublime first-time pass to Sadio Mane that booked Liverpool’s place in the Champions League final

Our No.11 was then asked how close he was to his personal targets for the season: “Below but I’m nearly there. I have a big expectation for myself.

“Honestly, I’ve never said this before but when this season started I said: ‘Okay, I go for 40 goals this season and 10/15 assists’.

“Now I have reached the assists, so I need to focus on the goals now!”.

It’s a huge target he has set himself and the number of 40 goals is something he’s rapidly closing in on (30 so far in all competitions), with just six games remaining this campaign.

No better time than now to get back into a rich scoring spell and potentially help carry the Reds to a historic quadruple.

You can watch Salah’s comments on his goals and assist tally via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"I wanted to go for 40 goals & 15 assists" Mo Salah is not too far off the target he set for himself at the start of the season 👀#UCL pic.twitter.com/md3An8ygSa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

#Ep48 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Morning Coffee edition): The future of the Liverpool defence, Reds-linked star comments on interest from abroad… & more!