(Video) Jamie Carragher sends message to LeBron James after basketball star celebrates Liverpool reaching Paris final

Liverpool fans all around the world were celebrating as we secured another Champions League final, with LeBron James joining the party too.

The basketball star owns 2% of our club and has clearly been enjoying watching our stocks rise, as we are still in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple.

Following the full-time whistle, the Los Angeles Lakers star took to his Twitter account to share his jubilation:

PARIS HERE WE COME!!!!!!!! @LFC 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 3, 2022

Following this duo of messages to his 51 million Twitter followers, Jamie Carragher thought it was a good time to reach out to the 37-year-old.

The Bootle-born pundit, working on American TV channel CBS, said: “LeBron, if you want to come to Paris you can join us and the CBS team and you can be my guest.

“I’m pitch-side and I want you next to us in Paris, give us the support that we need to win that seventh European Cup – come and join us big man!”.

It was worth a shot from our former defender and let’s see if he’ll get his wish of standing alongside the 6ft 9″ four-time NBA winner, in France.

You can watch the video of Carragher’s message to James via @CBSSportsGolazo on Twitter:

