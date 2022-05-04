(Video) Klopp saves big hug for Robertson after Scot’s post-Villarreal presser

The sight of Jurgen Klopp after Andy Robertson’s post-Villarreal press conference inspired one of the widest smiles seen from the Scot.

The former Hull City star had been performing his presser duties after the terrific 3-2 comeback in Spain before being confronted by the German boss and handed a trademark hug.

The Merseysiders secured their place in the Champions League final in Paris – their third in five years – and will await the outcome of Manchester City’s meeting with Real Madrid in their second leg semi-final tie.

You can catch the clip below:

