(Video) Naby Keita’s sublime first-time pass to Sadio Mane that booked Liverpool’s place in the Champions League final

There was so much going on as Sadio Mane scored Liverpool’s third in 12 minutes, that Naby Keita’s assist has been somewhat overlooked.

It was truly a whirlwind second half, within 30 minutes of the restart we were ahead in both the game and the tie and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds had run riot in Spain.

Because of the fast-paced nature of Fabinho, Luis Diaz and our No.10’s goals, nobody had time to draw a breath and any spare time was spent searching for ways to get to France.

Now the dust has settled a little, replays of our Guinean midfielder’s role in the third goal show how hard a pass it was.

As Pau Torres headed clear, the ball found its way to our No.8 midway inside his own half and he managed to connect with his pass just as it was about to return to the turf.

The delicate lift of his leg shows just how measured the pass was and set up a game clinching goal, with such poise and precision.

You can watch the video of Keita’s assist via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Mane passes the ball into an empty net after rounding Gerónimo Rulli! ⚽️ Liverpool have turned this around with such ease in the second half! Three goals in the space of 12 minutes 🌪#UCL pic.twitter.com/XsohPejL2j — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 3, 2022

