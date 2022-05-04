(Video) ‘Paris here we come’ – Jamie Carragher’s can’t contain himself in hilarious reaction to Liverpool beating Villarreal

Jamie Carragher cut a giddy figure and a half with his reaction to Liverpool’s defeat of Villarreal to the tune of five goals on aggregate.

Despite a poor start to proceedings in the first-half of action in Spain, the Reds rallied and took on Jurgen Klopp’s half-time advice to produce a performance well worthy of Champions League finalists.

The Merseysiders await their opponents in Paris, with Manchester City and Real Madrid set to settle who gets the final place in the French capital.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of CBS Sports‘ YouTube channel.