(Video) Thiago Alcantara’s son and daughter go wild as they watch Liverpool and their Dad reach the Champions League final

You may have heard that Liverpool have reached the Champions League final and two of our most excited fans are the children of Thiago Alcantara.

It was a shaky first half for Our No.6 and the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s side, as we threw away our first-leg lead and gave ourselves a mountain to climb.

Thankfully though, the Reds climbed that hill and somehow managed to win the game and the tie – something that seemed impossible minutes earlier.

Following the full-time whistle, all the players began to celebrate on the pitch and two of our younger supporters were captured celebrating by swinging their red shirts in the air.

Jamie Webster’s rendition of ‘Allez, Allez, Allez’ can be heard ringing out in the background as our midfield maestro’s children went wild, in celebration of booking our place in Paris.

This team is something special and we’re all witnessing greatness, anyone able to watch them play will always be able to say they remember the night we reached our third final in five years.

Siena e o Gabi sendo os maiores mini fãs do lfc ❤ pic.twitter.com/hCGVukz4st — leticia and Liverpool in Paris 🇨🇵 (@protecttrent) May 3, 2022

